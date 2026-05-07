Sports News | Sports Federations Meet Marks Step Towards Asian, Commonwealth and Olympic Preparations: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya attended the National Sports Federation Conclave 2026, which brought together representatives from 37 National Sports Federations (NSFs), including the Indian Olympic Association, to deliberate on India's future sporting roadmap and preparations for major international events, including the Commonwealth Games 2026, Asian Games 2026 and Summer Olympics 2028, according to a press release.

Addressing the conclave, Union Sports Minister Mandaviya said, "The National Sports Federation Conclave marks a coordinated step towards India's preparation for upcoming global sporting events."

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The Sports Minister also highlighted the Government's broader vision of transforming India into a leading sporting nation through long-term planning, scientific training, stronger sporting infrastructure and sustained support for athletes preparing for major international competitions.

Highlighting the importance of institutional reforms and good governance practices, Mandaviya stated, "India's sporting future depends on stronger coordination between athletes, federations and governments."

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Stressing that governance within federations must remain athlete-centric, he called for greater transparency, timely elections, accountability and stronger institutional mechanisms to ensure athlete welfare remains at the centre of India's sporting ecosystem.

The Union Minister also reiterated the Government's commitment towards eradicating doping from the Indian sports ecosystem through awareness, education and stricter legal measures.

"Eradicating doping from the Indian sports ecosystem requires collective responsibility and strict action," Mandaviya said, while urging federations, coaches and support staff to actively contribute towards building a clean and transparent sporting culture in the country.

Mandaviya further highlighted the Government's larger vision of strengthening the sports ecosystem through initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India Movement and the upcoming Khelo Bharat Mission.

He underlined the importance of scientific training, regular competition exposure, private sector participation, sports leagues, academies and governance reforms to improve India's medal prospects at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and LA Olympics 2028.

During the conclave, the National Sports Governance Act 2025 Rules and Reform Guidelines Handbook was also formally released by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Union Sports Minister also emphasised the need to strengthen India's sporting structure through greater accountability, transparent athlete selection processes and sustained institutional support for federations.

Mandaviya outlined that the Government is committed to ensuring open and fair selection systems, enhanced competition exposure, stronger international engagement for federations and increased investment in athletes, coaches and governance mechanisms.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse emphasised the importance of long-term planning, athlete support systems and scientific training practices in building a future-ready sporting ecosystem for the country.

She further stated that, "India's march towards Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics 2028 will be driven by performance, powered by science and anchored in stronger federations."

Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao highlighted the importance of collective responsibility and long-term planning in achieving India's sporting ambitions.

"The nation that dreams big, prepares bigger; today's discussions will shape India's sporting future for 2036," he said.

Stressing the need for greater competition exposure, leagues and modern training systems, he called for coordinated teamwork among federations and stakeholders to fulfil India's aspirations of becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

The conclave also featured focused discussions on India's evolving sporting roadmap, spanning the Khelo India Mission Medal Strategy, promotion of sports goods manufacturing, scientific fitness protocols and athlete assessment, strengthening anti-doping laws, technical interventions for National Sports Federations, governance and compliance under the NSG Act 2025, India's ambition to host major international sporting events and enhance representation in global federations, along with strategic preparedness for the upcoming sporting events. (ANI)

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