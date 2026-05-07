Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Bot Purge: Football Icon Loses Followers in Meta Cleanup

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The digital world woke up to a reshuffled social media hierarchy as Instagram’s parent company, Meta, executed a massive sweep of fake and inactive accounts. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has long held the title of the world’s most-followed person, was at the centre of the storm, losing roughly million followers in a matter of hours. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check.

The event, which has been dubbed the "Great Purge of 2026" on social media, represents an intensified effort by the platform to eliminate non-human engagement and restore the integrity of its user metrics.

Impact of Instagram Bot Purge Cristiano Ronaldo

Prior to the purge, Cristiano Ronaldo’s follower count stood at approximately 673 million. Following the overnight cleanup, his tally dropped to 666 million. While a loss of eight million would be catastrophic for the average creator, for Ronaldo, it represents a decline of just over 1%.

Despite the reduction, the Portuguese footballer maintains his significant lead over rival Lionel Messi, who also saw a drop of roughly four million followers during the same window. The persistence of Ronaldo’s dominance, even after such a rigorous audit, underscores the genuine scale of his global fanbase.

Beyond Ronaldo, other high-profile figures such as Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Virat Kohli also experienced multi-million follower declines. Jenner reportedly saw the steepest drop, losing over 15 million followers in less than 24 hours.

Meta’s Rationalisation for the Purge

While Meta has not issued a detailed technical breakdown of this specific event, a spokesperson confirmed that the drops are part of routine maintenance. The platform is prioritising the removal of "non-organic" accounts, including those created by third-party services to sell engagement and accounts that have remained inactive for several years.

For a professional like Ronaldo, whose off-field revenue is heavily tied to his digital reach, a public drop in followers can carry a temporary reputational sting. Modern social media strategy is shifting toward engagement rates and authentic community interaction. By removing millions of bots that do not like, share, or comment on content, the purge may ironically leave high-profile accounts with a "healthier" engagement percentage, making their remaining audience more valuable to commercial partners.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).