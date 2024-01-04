New Delhi [India], January 4: Diu Beach Games 2024 is being organized under the leadership and guidance of Praful Patel, Administrator of Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep. As part of the various programs, a youth dialogue program was also organized at Diu's Malala Auditorium under the theme 'My Bharat Mera Yuva Bharat'. WFI to Challenge Suspension By Sports Ministry Next Week, Calls Executive Committee Meeting on January 16.

The program was organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur and in the presence of Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel and MP Lalubhai Patel had an interaction with the youth.

Union Cabinet Minister for Information and Broadcasting & Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur appealed to the youth to go ahead in building a strong and prosperous India, saying that the energy of the youth of the country should be harnessed in nation-building and the youth should contribute to realizing the dream of a developed India 2047. Stating that capable youth can create a strong India and that sports are very important, the Union Sports Minister spoke about the achievements of Indian athletes in the field of sports at the international level.

Giving slogans of Khelo India, Fit India and Drug-Free India, the Union Minister appealed to the youth to make sports a part of their lives, stay healthy and stay away from drugs and become strong. He further said that Diu is hosting the Beach Game Festival for the first time. This festival will bring a different revolution in the field of sports and enhance culture and tourism in the union territory.

In the occasion speech, the administrator said that only our youth can give the right direction to the country and for this, they have to be healthy in body and mind. This sport itself will give fitness to the youth; Diu Beach Games-2024 has been organized for this purpose. The administrator said that I am confident that this will develop the culture of beach games, promote the sports talents of the union territory and increase the tourism potential of the union territory. The event will attract locals and tourists alike.

Public representatives of Diu, senior administrative officers, sportsmen, students and a large number of youth were present on this occasion.

