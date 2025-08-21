New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday called upon citizens across the country to dedicate one hour to fitness and play on the occasion of National Sports Day 2025, observed every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

This year, the celebrations will be led by the Fit India Mission in partnership with the Indian sports ecosystem, and organised as a three-day, pan-India sporting movement from August 29 to 31.

Aligned with India's vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, the celebrations aim to inspire mass participation in sports and fitness activities, showcasing to the world that sports in India are rapidly evolving into a nationwide people's movement.

From blocks and districts to schools, universities, workplaces, and residential communities, citizens across the country will unite in a collective celebration of sports, embracing the Olympic values of Friendship, Respect and Excellence and Paralympic values of Determination, Courage, Inspiration and Equality.

Outlining the three-day framework of activities, Mandaviya said that special tributes will be paid to Major Dhyan Chand through nationwide assemblies and commemorative events on August 29.

"The National Sports Day is celebrated in honour of our hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. This time, we are organising a three-day celebration of National Sports Day from August 29 to 31. I would urge all our citizens to dedicate 'Ek ghanta khel ke maidaan mein'. Jo khelte hain who khilte hain, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. Only healthy citizens can build a prosperous nation. So, I would again ask citizens, students, employees, and institutions across the country to step out onto the playgrounds and dedicate one hour to sports and physical activity for a fitter nation," Mandaviya said on Thursday as quoted from a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"We have aligned the National Sports Day with the Olympic and Paralympic movement, where all citizens of the country participate enthusiastically in sports and fitness activities with the Olympic and Paralympic values, while also making it a habit in their daily lives," he added.

India's first Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, and football legend Sunil Chhetri also urged people of all ages and communities to participate in this celebration of health and fitness on social media.

Major stadiums in every district will come alive with celebrations featuring the participation of Members of Parliament, while leading athletes of the nation will join local programmes to inspire and motivate participants towards embracing sports as a way of life.

The celebrations will continue on August 30 with the organisation of Fit India carnival-style events across the country. A series of debates, panel discussions, talks, and competitions focusing on sports and fitness will be conducted nationwide to foster greater awareness and enthusiasm for active living.

On August 31, citizens across the country will actively participate in Fit India "Sundays on Cycle" under the theme of the National Sports Movement, encouraging people to adopt cycling as a regular fitness practice and make it an integral part of their lifestyle. Additionally, the Fit India App will launch a feature of the Carbon Savings Incentivisation component to promote eco-friendly habits and inspire citizens to pursue healthier and more sustainable ways of living.

Through the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and the National Sports Governance Act 2025, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is laying the groundwork to ensure that by 2047, India will not only be a developed nation but also a global sporting superpower.

National Sports Day 2025 will mark another decisive step towards creating a fit, active, and internationally competitive sporting nation, propelled towards the realisation of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

