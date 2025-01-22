New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): India made history on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as both the men's and women's Kho Kho teams lifted the World Cup trophy in their respective categories. The two teams were felicitated by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, for this monumental achievement.

Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the efforts of both the teams and in a tweet, said during the event, "Today I met the Indian men's and women's teams who created history by winning the first Kho-Kho World Cup. Congratulations to both teams for bringing glory to India's traditional sport at the world level and best wishes for their future. The whole country is proud of you all."

Earlier, both teams also visited the office of the Sports Ministry, where they were felicitated by officials and welcomed with garlands and sweets. The players were also inspired by a motivating speech from the Ministers.

The Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi concluded on a historic note, with India securing titles in both men's and women's competitions.

In a masterclass of speed, strategy, and skill, the Indian women's Kho Kho team made history by clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on a magical Sunday night.

The Women in Blue dominated Nepal in a spectacular final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40. The men's team also secured a 54-36 win over Nepal in the title clash.

India's journey to glory included commanding victories over South Korea, IR Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by a triumph over Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

This historic achievement not only crowns India as the inaugural world champion but also marks a watershed moment for this indigenous sport on the global stage. (ANI)

