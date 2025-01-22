Paris Saint-Germain are 26th in the UEFA Champions League points table and face Manchester City next this evening. The French Ligue 1 leaders have lost thrice so far in this campaign and their solitary win came back in September against Girona. Opponents Manchester City’s poor run of form is easing a bit but the damage has already been done with the English champions dropping to 22nd. Pep Guardiola will demand a victory from his team as they look to gain some standing. They defeated Ipswich Town 0-6 in the build up to the game which is a positive. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Qualification Scenarios: Know How Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich Can Qualify For Knockouts.

PSG skipper Marquinhos has been ruled out of this clash with a groin injury and joins Gabriel Moscardo on the treatment table. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the new PSG marquee signings, cannot play in the competition having represented Napoli. Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele should start on the wing with Desire Doue leading the attacking line. Vitinha should control the tempo of the game in midfield.

Rodri, John Stones, Nathan Ake, and Oscar Bobb remain the players missing out for visitors Manchester City. Erling Haaland is set to start in attack and he will be supported there by Phil Foden and Savinho. Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will be deployed as the attacking midfielders and Mateo Kovacic is the central defensive midfielder.

When is PSG vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

In a do or die encounter, PSG will clash with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 23. The PSG vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France and it is slated to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) TV channels. For PSG vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below. Liverpool Beat LOSC Lille To Reach UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16; Barcelona Win Nine-Goal Thriller Against Benfica.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. The game should feature goals and expected a 2-2 scoreline at the final whistle.

