The United States football team will be in action against Costa Rica in Orlando, looking to build on their recent win over Venezuela. Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge of the national team for a few months now and has already trying to get the team play his way. He has put his faith in the youngsters as was evident in the last game with the team lacking experience but a strong desire to do well. With the team scoring eight goals in the last three matches, there are positives. Costa Rica have managed just a single win in their last five competitive games and this game will be a real test for them.

Jesus Ferreira and Jalen Neal have left the US squad due to injuries while John Tolkin has joined Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga. Patrick Agyemang and Matko Miljevic were on the scoresheet in the last game and the duo is expected to be part of the final third again. Benjamin Cremaschi and Jack McGlynn will slot in midfield and try and maintain the tempo of the contest.

Costa Rica will opt for a 3-5-2 formation with Orlando Sinclair and Diego Campos as the two forwards. Haxzel Quiros, Fernan Faerron, and Santiago van der Putten at the back have their task cut out to keep the American attackers at bay. Alejandro Bran and Allan Cruz will star in midfield.

When is USA vs Costa Rica, International Friendly Match 2025? Know Date. Time and Venue

USA will cross punches against Costa Rica in an international football-friendly match on Thursday, January 23. The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, USA and it will start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of USA vs Costa Rica, International Friendly Match 2025?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast viewing option of this match available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence cannot get USA vs Costa Rica live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For USA vs Costa Rica live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is USA vs Costa Rica International Friendly Match 2025, Live Online Streaming Available?

Sadly, there would be no live stream viewing option of this match as well. Fans can nonetheless follow the score and live updates of this contest on the social media handles of both teams. US team has momentum with them and they should secure another win here.

