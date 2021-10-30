New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Sports Ministry is set to physically hand over trophies to all the winners of last year's National Sports Awards during a function at the Ashoka Hotel here on November 1.

According to an official of the Sports Ministry, all the winners of 2020 have already received the cash awards but now they will be presented with their trophies and citation during the event.

Last year, the National Sports Awards ceremony was held virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Sports Awards are given away on August 29 every year on the occasion of National Sports Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

The National Sports Awards include the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award (earlier Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna), Arjuna award, Dronacharya award, Dhyan Chand award among others.

