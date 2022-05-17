Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 193 for six against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 76 off 44 balls, opener Priyam Garg smashed 42 off 26 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran blazed away to 38 off 22.

Ramandeep Singh was the most successful bowler for MI, taking three wickets for 20 runs in three overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20).

