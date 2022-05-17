New Delhi [India], May 17: India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were among six wrestlers selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the selection trials for the senior freestyle wrestling held here at the IGI Stadium on Tuesday.

Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg) and Mohit Dahiya (125 kg) were selected during the trials to represent the country at the event.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

