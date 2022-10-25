Perth, Oct 25 (PTI) Sri Lanka scored 157 for six against Australia in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40 but consumed 45 balls to score those runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in with 26 in 23 deliveries, while Charith Asalanka remained not out on a 25-ball 38, helping the islanders cross 150.

Coming off a defeat against New Zealand in their opener, Australia were disciplined with the ball on the day.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 157/6 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38 not out; Glenn Maxwell 1/5).

