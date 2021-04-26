Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is hoping to see star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin back in action in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Ashwin in the early hours of Monday announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing tournament as he wants to extend support to his family members who are currently battling COVID-19.

Ashwin played the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL on Sunday and after the game, he announced his decision on Twitter. The seasoned off-spinner also mentioned that he might return to play if things go "in the right direction".

Reacting to Ashwin's tweet, Ponting, said:" Stay safe, look after your family and hopefully we will see you soon."

Before the start of IPL 2021, Axar Patel had tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result, he missed Delhi Capitals' initial matches in the ongoing tournament.

Ponting lavished praise on the all-rounder for his "instant" impact in the game against SRH.

"Great to have @akshar2026 back around the group and in the side. He has an instant impact with everything he does. @delhicapitals," Ponting tweeted.

Meanwhile, Axar said that he was not thinking too much about Covid-19 when he tested positive for the virus and he was just focusing on how to work on the basics.

"I was ready, the team management asked me how I was feeling, they asked me about my body and whether it will be able to take the pressure. They asked me whether I can play and then I said that I am match ready. After that, it was the decision of the management," said Axar during a virtual post-match press conference.

"Before Covid-19, I was bowling nicely. I carried that confidence, I was not thinking much about Covid-19 and after testing negative for Covid-19, if I keep thinking about my positive Covid-19 test. The teammates used to call me and talk to me. I was looking to back my rhythm. I was following the basics, I spent some time in the nets," he added.

Delhi Capitals is now at the second place in the points table with eight points from five matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

