Upcoming Smartphones Launches in May 2026: From Vivo X300 FE 5G and OnePlus Nord 6 to Realme 16 5G; Check Details of All Models Here
India’s smartphone market in May 2026 features major flagship launches from Vivo and Oppo. Key highlights include the Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra, both sporting Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips and 200MP cameras. OnePlus will also debut the Nord CE 6 series with high-capacity 8,000mAh batteries.
The Indian smartphone market is preparing for a significant shift in May 2026 as manufacturers pivot from mid-range releases to high-end flagship debuts. Following a month dominated by devices such as the OnePlus Nord 6 and Realme 16, the upcoming weeks will see premium offerings from Vivo and Oppo taking centre stage. These launches are expected to introduce advanced camera technologies and high-capacity battery systems to the domestic market.
The surge in new devices spans various price segments, including professional-grade flagship models and refreshed mid-range series. Industry analysts suggest that the focus for May is clearly on imaging capabilities and silicon efficiency, with several handsets featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and high-resolution 200MP sensors. Xiaomi 17T Leaks: New Details Revealed As Smartphone Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch.
Vivo to Introduce X300 Ultra and X300 FE
Vivo has confirmed the Indian launch of its X300 series on May 6. The flagship Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and includes a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. The camera system remains its primary highlight, boasting a 200MP main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.
On May 7, the company will follow up with the Vivo X300 FE. This model serves as a more compact alternative, featuring a 6.31-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. While it retains the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, it utilizes a 6,500mAh battery and a triple camera array led by a 50MP primary sensor. Both devices will be available in Noir Black, Lilac Purple, and Urban Olive.
Oppo Find X9 Series Set for Late May Debut
Oppo is scheduled to expand its Indian portfolio towards the end of May with the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s. The Find X9 Ultra is positioned as a direct competitor in the premium segment, equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes two 200MP sensors and two 50MP lenses. The device is powered by a 7,050mAh battery, one of the largest in its class, and features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display.
The Oppo Find X9s will cater to the premium mid-range market. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor and features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen. This model includes a 7,025mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a triple 50MP camera configuration, aiming to provide high performance at a lower price point than the Ultra model.
OnePlus and Motorola Expand Product Lineups
OnePlus is set to refresh its Nord series on May 7 with the introduction of the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite. The standard Nord CE 6 will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 6 SoC and a massive 8,000mAh battery. In contrast, the Nord CE 6 Lite will utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. Both phones will sport 144Hz displays and 50MP primary cameras. Realme C100x India Launch Expected Soon; Check Anticipated Price and Specifications.
In the foldable segment, Motorola has recently launched the Razr 70 series. The Razr 70 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 5,000mAh battery, while the standard Razr 70 runs on a Dimensity 7450X. Additionally, HMD is expected to launch the budget-friendly Vibe 2 5G in mid-May, featuring a 5,000mAh battery and a Unisoc T606 processor, targeting the entry-level 5G market.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).