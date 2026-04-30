IAF Wing Commander, Wife Accused of S*xual Exploitation, Blackmail by Singer Siddhant Sharma

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A Kolkata-based singer Siddhant Sharma has accused a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force and his wife of s*xually exploiting several men and women. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma alleged that the IAF Wing Commander made physical relations with several women, recorded them while having s*x and circulated the videos. He further claimed that the Wing Commander's wife, who works with IndiGo, targets men and he was one of her "victims". Sharma also claimed that the couple is being protected by a colonel of the Indian Army. None of his allegations have been independently verified.

"This man (Wing Commander) has exploited multiple women, of age and underage while being married. Slept with 100s and filmed them and circulated their videos and is a part of the Indian Air Force for the last 17 years," Sharma, who won the season 3 of Indian English-language singing talent show The Stage, alleged. He further claimed that the Wing Commander's wife "traps men and lies to them about her age and relationship status and films them having s*x with her". Twist in IAF Officer 'Assault' Case: CCTV Footages Show Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose Constantly Attacking Biker, Bengaluru Cop Says 'Incident Not Related To Language or Region'.

Victims Targetted Via Dating Sites, Social Media

Sharma described the couple as "s*xual predators" and said they would target people on dating sites and social media platforms. He says he discovered all these things when he came in contact with the Wing Commander's wife. When he confronted her, he claims, she said that she had been forced into this by her husband.

Sharma also shared a screenshot of chats, allegedly exchanged between him and the woman. In the chats, she allegedly says: "He (Wing Commander) wanted to sleep with other women so he convinced me to sleep with other men. It started with wife swapping. And then later it went on to orgies and threesome. And when I used to deny, he used to beat me up. Basically, got me raped by others in front of him and filmed all of this." Ex-IAF Officer Murdered in Ghaziabad Over Property Dispute; Sons Masterminded Crime, Constable and Contract Killer Arrested.

Sharma claims he has all the evidence to back his allegations and has reached out to the IAF and DGCA. He also says that more "victims" have reached out to him and told him that they had similar experience. While the IAF or DGCA has so far not reacted to the allegations, Sharma's post on Instagram has been taken down.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).