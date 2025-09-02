New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is back in action and looked in fine touch during a recent net session, where he was seen effortlessly smashing bowlers. From delicate sweeps to powerful lofted shots, the 34-year-old showcased his trademark range of strokes, signalling his readiness ahead of his much-awaited comeback.

Suryakumar posted on his official Instagram handle: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOGY4UMCBm4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since taking over as India's T20I leadership, Suryakumar has accumulated 258 runs in 15 matches. Compared to his runs in recent T20Is, his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 performance was nothing short of exceptional. Representing the Mumbai Indians, he finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the season, smashing 717 runs in 16 matches (16 innings) at a staggering average of 65.18 and an explosive strike rate of over 167. He scored five half-centuries, with a best score of 73 not out.

After the conclusion of the 18th season of the IPL in June this year, a couple of weeks later, Suryakumar confirmed that he had undergone successful sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany. After returning to India, he continued his rehab at the CoE.

He is set to make his return to competitive cricket in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9. India will kick off their campaign the following day against the UAE.

India will be banking on Suryakumar's fearless approach as they aim to begin their Asia Cup campaign on a strong note. (ANI)

