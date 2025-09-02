Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Afghanistan national cricket team, Pakistan national cricket team, UAE national cricket team are currently engaged in a Tri-Series in UAE. The Asia Cup 2025 is set to be played from September 9 and all three teams are preparing themselves according to the conditions of UAE. The first round of games are now complete. Pakistan have secured a victory in both games they played so far and are currently at the top of the points table. A win in either of their remaining games will secure them a position in the final. Afghanistan meanwhile, have won one game against UAE. UAE are yet to win a game after two matches. In a very crucial game, Pakistan will clash with Afghanistan for a second round at Sharjah. Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Cements His Place in History After Becoming Leading T20I Wicket-Taker, Achieves Feat During UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Afghanistan had a poor outing against Pakistan, but they have recovered well in the second match, securing a comfortable victory against UAE. They went with the formula of three seamers in the opening game but it backfired. That is why in the second game, they added Sharafuddin Ashraf to their ranks and he played a key role in their victory. With the bat, despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz failing, Sediqullah Atal played a brilliant innings providing support to Ibrahim Zadran. Pakistan, meanwhile, have an in-form Shahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salam Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz in their batting and lethal Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem in bowling. They will be confident of their chances.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Details

Match Pakistan vs Afghanistan Date Tuesday, September 2 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Live Streaming and Telecast Details Eurosport (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The fourth match of the UAE Tri-Series will be a crucial and a big clash, with Afghanistan clashing with Pakistan on Tuesday, September 2. The PAK vs AFG match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The PAK vs AFG 2025 match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Muhammad Waseem Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become Captain With Most T20I Sixes, Achieves Feat During UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

Eurosport is the official broadcast partner in India for the UAE Tri-Series . Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan match live telecast on the Eurosport channel in the TV. For the PAK vs AFG Tri-Series match live streaming, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the UAE Tri-Series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass. Pakistan have imposed their brand of cricket and they are like to dominate here.

