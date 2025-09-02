ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 is currently going on in King City, Canda. In the next match, home team Canada will take on the challenge of Namibia. The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 was introduced in 2019 and it is a league in ODI format for the associate nations which determines who will qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers or the play-off for the qualifiers. Two teams from the qualifier will enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 which takes place with ten teams. Currently, the competition is heavy for the qualifier spots and both Canada and Namibia want to put their best foot forward. Look at Top Five Bowlers With Most T20I Wickets, From Rashid Khan to Mustafizur Rahman; Check Full List.

Canada national cricket team has already clashed with Namibia national cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two days back and Namibia secured a victory in that game. Performances from Canada have come in a rather scattered manner as Ali Nadeem, Pargat Singh, Shreyas Movva and Saad Bin Zaffer have been the cricketers who have scored runs in the last two games. Kaleem Sana has been their only strike bowler having scalped five wickets in last two games. Meanwhile, Namibia have a much stronger squad with Jan Frylinck in terrific form along with Dylan Leicher. Captain Gerhard Erasmus is also a key batting cog. Meanwhile, Tangeni Lungameni and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton have been in wickets as well.

Canada vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match Details

Match Canada vs Namibia Date Tuesday, September 2 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is Canada vs Namibia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Canada National Cricket Team will take on the Namibia National Cricket Team in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match on Tuesday, September 2. The Canada vs Namibia match is set to be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City, and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Canada vs Namibia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Canada vs Namibia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match in India. For Canada vs Namibia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Canada vs Namibia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Canada vs Namibia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a pass worth Rs 19 to watch the Canada vs Namibia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2023-27 match.

