Harare [Zimbabwe], August 5 (ANI): Tamim Iqbal became the first-ever Bangladesh batter to reach the milestone of 8,000 ODI runs on Friday.

He reached this landmark during his side's first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. Tamim Iqbal, who has been the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team since January of 2021, is in excellent form both as a captain and as an opener.

He was the first batter for Bangladesh to reach 5000, 6000 and 7000 runs in ODI format too.

He scored a half-century in the match making it his 54th in ODI matches as Bangladesh put on a total of 303 runs in the 50 overs. Tamim scored 62 runs in 88 balls. (ANI)

