New Delhi, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his spirit and confidence is inspiring. Hailing Punia's feat, Modi said the talented wrestler is synonymous with consistency and excellence.

"He wins a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. Congratulations to him for the remarkable feat, his 3rd consecutive CWG medal. His spirit and confidence is inspiring. My best wishes always," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Star Indian wrestler Punia was a class apart while defending his title as he conceded just two points en route to the gold medal show in the 65 kg category. Also, Anshu Malik grabbed a silver in her maiden Commonwealth Games. Modi also congratulated Anshu Malik on winning the silver medal in wrestling and that too on her birthday. Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 Results Live Updates.

"My best wishes to her for a successful sporting journey ahead. Her passion towards sports motivates many upcoming athletes," Modi tweeted. Such was Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Punia's dominance in the 65kg competition that he won three of his four bouts inside the first rounds.

The 28-year-old defending champion beat Naurau's Lowe Bingham and Mauritius' Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou 'by fall' before winning by technical superiority against England's Geroge Ramm. Anshu Malik, who has taken rapid strides in her career, reached the women's 57kg final with similar dominance but ended up second-best with a silver medal. Deepak Punia Wins Gold in Men’s 86kg Wrestling Event With Win Over Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam in Final at Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Nidani wrestler, who turned 21 on Friday, won by technical superiority against Australia's Irene Symeonidis and Sri Lanka's Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando Poruthotage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)