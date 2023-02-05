Tehraan, Feb 5 (PTI) India's Tanya Hemanth stunned top seed and compatriot Tasnim Mir in straight games to win the women's singles title at the 31st Iran Fajr International Challenge here on Sunday.

Tasnim was of no match for Tanya as she went down 7-21 11-21 in what was the shortest match of the day.

This was also the first win for Tanya over Tasnim in a BWF tournament.

Tasnim had defeated Tanya in their previous two meetings.

