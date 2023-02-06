19-year-old Indian badminton player Tanya Hemanth won the women's singles title in the 2023 Iran Fajr International Challenge in Tehran on Sunday, February 05, 2023. Tanya defeated fellow Indian shuttler and defending champion Tasnim Mir to achieve the feat. 17-year-old Tasnim, who was also the top seed of this tournament, was of no match to Tanya in this tie. Tanya controlled the match from the start and took the first game by a big margin of 21-7. She then continued her dominance and secured the title after winning the second game in a fantastic manner (21-11). Overall it was a huge performance from the Bengaluru girl. Sai Praneeth's Impressive Run In the Thailand Open 2022-23 Comes to An End As He Loses In the Quarterfinal.

Now following her victory in the final, the Indian shuttler reportedly had to attend the medal ceremony while wearing a headscarf. The reports further suggest, it was the organizers themselves, who asked Tanya to do so. In fact, even when Tasnim won the tournament last year, she had to do the same. However, interestingly there is no mention of any dress code in the prospectus of the tournament.

Tanya Hemanth Asked to Wear Headscarf

Speaking to TOI, a source told, “The prospectus talked about the clothing rules in the Badminton World Federation's competition regulations, which is mostly common in tournaments around the world. While we knew headscarves were a must when women stepped out in Tehran, there was no particular mention about their use during the tournament."

In fact, women shuttles did not face any clothing regulations during their matches. However, no male spectator even if he was a coach of a participant or family member, was not allowed. The men's and women's events also took place at different times. India Drawn in Group B Alongside Malaysia, Kazakhstan and UAE in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.

Now reportedly for the first time, Iran Fajr International Challenge had a mixed doubles event. The only time men and women players were seen together on the court was during this mixed doubles event.

