New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Veteran Tarundeep Rai claimed the top honours, winning the men's recurve title in the final leg of the National Ranking Archery Tournament at the Yamuna Sports Complex here on Sunday.

The 2010 Asian Games silver medallist defeated former national champion Parth Salunkhe 6-2 in the final. Sukhchain Singh came third edging out India number one Atanu Das in a shoot-off.

Ankita Bhakat won the senior women's recurve title with a 6-4 win over Madhu Vedwan, while Bhajan Kaur took the third place on the podium. Bhajan defeated Ridhi Phor 6-2.

Results (Recurve)

Sub-junior, Men: 1. Vishnu Choudhary, 2. Dev Arjun, 3. Kapish Singh; Women: 1. Bhajan Kaur, 2. Manjiri Alone, 3. Avni.

Junior Men: 1. Neeraj Chauhan, 2. Aditya Choudhary, 3. Parth Salunkhe; Women: 1. Bhajan Kaur, 2. Ridhi Phor, 3. Luxmi Hembram.

Senior Men: 1. Tarundeep Rai, 2. Parth Salunkhe, 3. Sukhchain Singh; Women: 1. Ankita Bhakat, 2. Madhu Vedwan, 3. Bhajan Kaur.

