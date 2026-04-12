New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Indian men's cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and others from the cricket fraternity, mourned the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away aged 92 on Sunday.

Gautam Gambhir, taking to X, expressed sorrow over Asha Bhosle's passing, saying her "elegance" and "incomparable talent" will always be remembered.

Also Read | Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

"Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories," Gambhir said.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/2043253538332332505?s=20

Also Read | IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Set To Join KKR After Sri Lanka Cricket Grants NOC.

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla also expressed deep sorrow over Asha Bhosle's passing, calling her an irreplaceable musical treasure whose songs will live on forever.

"The news of the demise of Asha Bhosle ji, an invaluable treasure of the Indian music world, is extremely heartbreaking. Her melodious voice and immortal songs will forever remain alive in our hearts. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Humble tribute," he said on X.

https://x.com/ShuklaRajiv/status/2043246775834972201?s=20

Yuvraj Singh said Asha Bhosle's songs were an integral part of his growing up and expressed heartfelt grief at her passing.

"Grew up listening to Asha ji. didn't matter the mood, there was always a song of hers that fit it perfectly. So many memories, so many emotions tied to that voice. It feels like a part of our growing up has gone silent today. Rest in peace Asha ji. My deepest condolences," he said in an X post.

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/2043243668090540178?s=20

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar paid tribute to Asha Bhosle, saying her timeless voice touched every stage of life and offered condolences to her family.

"A voice that stayed with us through every phase of life. Grateful for all the music you gave the world. Asha Bhosle ji, you will always be remembered. Strength and prayers to the family," he said on X.

https://x.com/BhuviOfficial/status/2043249964424581270?s=20

Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said Asha Bhosle's passing marks the end of a golden era of legendary singers, highlighting her greatness and lasting legacy.

"First Lata Mangeshkar. Now Asha Bhosle. Different styles, both touched by greatness. So many great songs, for me Umrao Jaan was the cherry on the top. The last survivor of the great era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Talat, Geeta Dutt, Lata and Asha is gone and while we use the expression loosely, it is really the end of an era," Bhogle said on X.

https://x.com/bhogleharsha/status/2043233198147358837?s=20

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also paid his tributes to the legendary Indian singer, saying, "Grew up listening to her voice... and it never got old. Asha Bhosle ji will always remain timeless. Om Shanti."

https://x.com/SDhawan25/status/2043254769859608863?s=20

Harbhajan Singh also paid tribute to Asha Bhosle, saying her timeless voice inspired generations and her legacy will live on.

"Hearing such news about Asha Bhosle ji reminds us how deeply her voice has touched generations. A true legend whose music transcends time and emotion. Her legacy will forever live in our hearts. Thank you for the inspiration," Harbhajan said on X.

https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/2043241561111322632?s=20

Former Team India captain Anil Kumble also expressed his condolences, stating that we will always remember Asha Bhosle's unforgettable voice and musical legacy.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Asha Bhosale Ji. A voice that will never fade and a legacy that will always be remembered for her contribution to Indian music. Thoughts & prayers with her loved ones," Kumble said in an X post.

https://x.com/anilkumble1074/status/2043243915638435958?s=20

Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

She had been admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites.

The public will be able to pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on April 13, with the final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in the day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)