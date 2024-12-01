Mumbai, December 1: Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the toss and decided to bowl against Jack Edwards's Prime Minister's XI in the two-day warm-up match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday. After rain played a spoilsport on Day one, the two-day warm-up match between Prime Minister's XI and India will be a 50-over game on the second day on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, the practice match in Canberra was abandoned due to persistent rain. India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Day 1 Abandoned Due to Rain in Canberra.

The two-day day-night warm-up match would have helped the two teams to prepare for the upcoming games of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

India Cricket Team Wins Toss

Update: Captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against PM's XI in Canberra. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/49I1VfDgmk — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2024

Skipper Rohit made a return to Test cricket and will lead the side in the practice match in Canberra. His return will definitely boost Team India's confidence in the next matches of the prestigious BGT 2024-2025. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Nayar Face Off in Fun Fielding Drill Filled With Banter Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, but T Dilip Steals The Show (Watch Video).

According to ESPNcricinfo, there will be no restrictions on how many overs a bowler can bowl in the game. There are no field restrictions as well. There will be a 30-minute break scheduled in between the two sets of 50 overs, rather than the day being divided into three sessions.

Prime Minister's XI: Sam Konstas, Matt Renshaw, Jayden Goodwin, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jack Edwards (C), Sam Harper (WK), Aidan O'Connor, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Jack Nisbet.

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan.

