Canberra [Australia], November 30 (ANI): India's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, and star batter Shubman Gill participated in a challenging drill filled with laughter and banter.

After the first day of the match between the Prime Minister's XI and India was washed out due to rain, the Indian team made the most of the situation during a training session.

In a video posted by the BCCI on X, Gill and Nayar were assigned a stump-hitting drill by fielding coach T Dilip. The exercise was laced with humour and witty remarks.

Gill was the first to hit the stump after a few attempts, but the stump remained intact. Nayar later succeeded in hitting the stump as well, but again, it didn't budge.

Finally, Gill invited Dilip to take a shot. Nayar joined in, saying, "Dikhao, dikhao" (now you show us).

With Gill commenting in the background, "MasterChef is cooking," Dilip delivered a perfect throw, dislodging the stump on his first attempt. The fielding coach celebrated his success with a wide smile and animated gestures, while Nayar embraced him, bringing the video to a cheerful conclusion.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India leads the series 1-0 following a record-breaking 295-run victory in Perth.

The second Test, a day-night contest, will be played in Adelaide. The game against the Prime Minister's XI serves as an opportunity for both sides to refine their preparations.

With one of the two scheduled days lost to rain, the match has been reduced to a 50-over-per-side affair, set to take place on Sunday.

Prime Minister's XI Squad: Jack Edwards (C), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (WK), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, Jem Ryan.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal. (ANI)

