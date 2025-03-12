Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Fourteen-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick, dual gold medalist (U-15 & U-17) at the recently-concluded WTT Youth Contender Vadodara, became the most expensive buy at the Table Tennis Super League Maharashtra auction, joining PBG Pune Jaguars for Rs. 82,000, as per the TTSL press release.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Jash Modi, who defeated Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to win the 38th National Games men's singles gold, joined Bayside Spinners TT for 81,000 at the auction held at NSCI Mumbai.

Among other top buys, Deepit Patil--part of the Maharashtra team alongside Modi, which won the National Games team silver--joined Phantom Stars for Rs. 74,500, and Sanil Shetty went to Mumbai Mozartt for Rs. 73,000, further strengthening the league's competitive mix. Shetty, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, brings invaluable experience, while Reeth Rishya, who was plucked in the auction by PBG Pune Jaguars, adds depth as one of Maharashtra's most consistent performers. Under-13 sensation Prateek Tulsani became the fifth-most expensive buy at the auction, joining Mumbai Mozartt for Rs. 59,000, days after clinching the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara U-13 title.

"I'm truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. A big thank you to my team, PBG Pune Jaguars, for believing in me and making me the highest-paid player in TTSL. It's a huge honour and a proud moment for me, but it also comes with the responsibility to perform well and help my team win. It's a fantastic chance for young players like me from Maharashtra to learn from experienced professionals. Looking forward to a great TTSL season ahead!" Divyanshi said.

Each of the six teams participating in the Ultimate Table Tennis-organised tournament were given an Rs. 2,50,000 purse to build their squads, selecting players across six categories: U-13 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-17 Boys, Senior Women, Senior Men, and Veterans. With rosters now finalised, the teams will battle for the title from April 3-6 at NSCI, Mumbai, with each tie featuring nine matches--six singles (one per category), two mixed doubles (Men & Women, U-17 Boys & U-17 Girls), and one men's doubles match (U-13 Boys & Veterans).

"This will be my first league experience in Mumbai, and I'm excited to be part of it. UTT has taken a great initiative by bringing top players from Maharashtra under one roof while also providing a platform for young talents to compete alongside experienced players. The inclusion of veterans adds another inspiring element, motivating the younger generation to learn from them and push themselves further," Reeth said.

Reflecting a mix of youth and experience, the TTSL Maharashtra auction brought together some of the most talented paddlers in the state, many of whom, such as rising stars Taneesha Kotecha, Sayali Wani, and Pritha Vartikar are consistently making their mark on the national and international stage, underscoring Maharashtra's status as a powerhouse of Indian table tennis.

Full List

Bayside Spinners TTC: Jash Modi, Ananya Chande, Kaustubh Girgaonkar, Vihaan Haldankar, Swara Karmarkar, Bhavesh Shah

Century Warriors: Shubham Ambre, Taneesha Kotecha, Zain Shaikh, Parth Magar, Annisha Patra, and Santosh Wakradkar

Mumbai Mozartt: Sanil Shetty, Pritha Vartikar, Prateek Tulsani, Yuvraj Yadav, Sukrati Sharma, Suraj Chandrasekharan

PBG Pune Jaguars: Anish Sontakke, Reeth Rishya, Nirav Mulye, Mayuresh Sawant, Divyanshi Bhowmick, Kedar Kasbekar

Phantom Stars: Deepit Patil, Senhora D'Souza, Aarav Vora, Arnav Kshirsagar, Swara Jangade, Onkar Jog

Ping Panthers: Sharveya Samant, Sayali Wani, Param Bhiwandkar, Shivam Vidhate, Urvi Churi, and Deepak Kadam

Top Buys

Divyanshi Bhowmick - Rs. 82,000 (PBG Pune Jaguars)Jash Modi - Rs. 81,000 (Bayside Spinners)Deepit P - Rs. 74,500 (Phantom Stars)Sanil Shetty - Rs. 73,000 (Mumbai Mozartt)Prateek Tulsani - Rs. 59,000 (Mumbai Mozartt)

