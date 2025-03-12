Winners of the inaugural edition, Mumbai Indians could have claimed the top spot in Women's Premier Season 3, and reached the finale directly. But, following the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI-W will now need to lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2025 eliminator. The winner of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 eliminator match will reach the final to face table-toppers Delhi Capitals and challenge for the title, while the losers will need to draw the ending line to their competition. MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025 Eliminator: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women's T20 Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Just like Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants are here also after a loss. They lost to Mumbai Indians in their last league phase match, and with eight points from eight games, they claimed the third spot and will be playing the MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 eliminator match. Mumbai Indians have won both the games they played against Gujarat Giants this season, in fact, Gujarat Giants never won against Mumbai Indians. So GG-W should be aiming for some revenge, but MI-W are having an extra edge for a better team, better squad, and not to forget the home advantage. WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner Finds Positives in Gujarat Giants’ Loss As Mumbai Indians Extend Dominance.

MI-W vs GG-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants have clashed against each other in six Women's Premier League matches. MI-W have won all six games, and GG-W are yet to open their account.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Nat Sciver-Brunt Kashvee Gautam Hayley Matthews Ash Gardner Amelia Kerr Beth Mooney

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Nat-Sciver Brunt, being the highest run scorer of the ongoing WPL 2025, striking a massive 416 runs does have a lot of responsibilities in the eliminator game. Kashvee Gautam, being one of the leading wicket-takers of the tournament must bear the responsibility of getting Brunt's wicket early, or else a disaster might be made. Hayley Matthews is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in WPL 2025, she needs to take the responsibility of picking Ash Gardner, who if given time can boost the score with her sixers. Captain Ash Gardner has the most sixes in the ongoing league. Amelia Kerr too is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets, she needs to pick Beth Mooney early, or else her ability to anchor can cause trouble.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 eliminator match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 13. The MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 eliminator will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 eliminator is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 eliminator live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 eliminator live streaming on its app and website. A Look at Top Five Run-Getters of Women's Premier League 2025: From Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, Check Full List.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra

