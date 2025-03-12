A showdown is happening in the boulevard of B-town. On Wednesday, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram, and shared a brand video featuring her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and actor Arbaaz Khan along with cricketers of the Indian National Cricket Team including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and others. ‘For All the Love…’: Aamir Khan Expresses Gratitude As Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Triumphs With 10 Wins at IIFA Awards 2025 (View Post).

The brand video centres around Aamir forgetting Ranbir’s last name and mistakenly calling him Ranbir Singh. This references the superstar habit of forgetting names. The video starts off with Rishabh Pant requesting Aamir for an autograph from Ranbir. Aamir approaches Ranbir, and lavishes praise on him in front of Rishabh Pant, however, he wrongly addresses him as Ranbir Singh. This throws Ranbir off the handle, what follows is a chain of hysterical events and dialogues with Hardik even saying that Aamir has spread ‘raita’ because of his habit of forgetting names.

Watch the Star-Studded Dream11 Ad Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The video then references a dialogue from Animal as Ranbir then says, “Sunaayi de raha hai behra nahi hoon main”. To this Aamir says, “Let’s settle it on field” before he proposes the idea of Ranbir 11 and Aamir 11 on the Dream 11 betting app. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie Animal, wrapped up the recording session for Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie VD12. ‘Kingdom’ Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Is a One-Man Army on Mission To Defend His People in Gautam Tinnanuri’s Intense Action Drama (Watch Video).

The anticipation for the film is sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see Vijay in this powerful avatar once again. A new update revealed by a source says that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voiceover for the teaser of VD 12, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film. As per an industry source, "Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much anticipated VD12 releasing this year. But what's exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday." This unexpected collaboration between two superstars has amplified anticipation, promising a power-packed cinematic experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).