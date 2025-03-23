By Pullela Gopichand

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): As India embarks on its journey to become a global superpower and one of the world's top three economies, we as a nation cannot afford to lag behind on the sporting front.

The idea of a sporting nation should revolve around providing citizens the opportunity to explore their physical potential and become the best versions of themselves.

As J.R.D. Tata once said, "A nation cannot be developed by just removing poverty. It becomes developed by giving opportunities for the talented few to become the best in the world."

Our Honorable Prime Minister also stated, "A nation, a community, or a race cannot grow if they do not have pride, and every sporting performance of ours adds a drop into the bucket of pride--something much needed for our country's advancement."

With these two visionary leaders as guiding lights, this document aims to emphasize the need for every child in the country to have the right and the opportunity to develop themselves physically.

We have grown in numbers--both alphabetically and statistically--over the last few years. However, physically, we have regressed as a nation.

Our movement vocabulary has deteriorated to the point where basic movements like squatting, crawling, walking, running, jumping, and diving have declined drastically. In a digital age where physical activity has diminished, this regression has contributed to a rise in obesity, diabetes, and heart-related issues across the country.

For a young nation like ours, this is not just a thorn in the flesh--it could become a dagger to the heart.

Worryingly, signs of physical degeneration are already visible. Studies show that eight out of ten children in urban India have flat feet or knock knees. These issues could manifest as chronic lower back pain in the years to come. If this trend continues, many of these children may be unfit to join the army or engage in physically demanding professions.

The rural situation is not much better; the numbers there are only marginally improved.

If not addressed early, we may end up with a young nation that is physically incapable of supporting its own workforce and economy.

Traditionally, our homes and daily activities promoted foot health and physical development. In contrast, today's multi-storied buildings and smooth, flat indoor environments do not offer the same benefits. Therefore, structured physical programs must be introduced at a very young age.

Schools should provide facilities like "Little Gyms" featuring uneven surfaces, equipment for hanging, diving, and jumping--instilling a movement vocabulary that enables lifelong participation in any physical activity.

Unorganized sport, often overlooked, can play a massive role in human development. It offers an organic platform to build communication skills, teamwork, leadership, and the ability to learn by observing and doing--crucial tools for any individual.

From ages 6 to 9, the focus should be on the ABCs of athletic training, combat training, swimming, and gymnastics.

Between ages 9 to 13, based on the child's physical aptitude, genetic testing, and interest, a curriculum for professional sport should be introduced.

By age 13, after 3-4 years of structured training, children should be encouraged to pursue a path--whether it's academics, sports, art, or music--that aligns with their interests and provides long-term financial security.

Even if they choose education over sport, physical development must not be neglected. Every child should be encouraged to become the best physical version of themselves and engage in sport throughout life.

Between ages 13 to 16, around 15-20 per cent of children can consider professional sports as a career, provided they show potential to represent India at the international level. These decisions should be backed by expert coaches, sports science, and genetic testing.

At age 17, a second level of filtering should occur. Only 5 per cent of this group should continue in professional sport, while 95 per cent transition to other areas based on interest and potential.

This group, having spent substantial time away from academics, should be supported with a one-year bridge course to help them catch up and smoothly reintegrate into academic or vocational fields.

We must also acknowledge that each sport has its own developmental timeline. The ideal age for peak performance in shooting differs greatly from sports like badminton, gymnastics, or table tennis. Strength-based and skill-based sports, as well as late-maturing athletes, must all be supported through personalized and scientific methods to ensure we don't lose talented individuals before they mature.

Athletes may exit their professional journey at different ages, from 18 to 35, depending on their sport and performance level.

Top athletes are often inept at handling life after sport. Irrespective of their standing in the sport, athletes must be prepared for the realities of life beyond their playing careers. Considering that most athletes have 50 to 60 years of life ahead after retiring from sport, it is unfair and short-sighted for the system to ignore the need for reskilling or educating our sportspersons.

There are numerous examples of top-level athletes struggling after retirement--not just due to financial mismanagement, but also because the value, skills, and societal status they held during their career are often not leveraged to their full potential post-retirement. This is largely due to the lack of role models, structured guidance, and training for life after sport.

With this understanding, it is essential to introduce post-sport education pathways, such as lateral entry into degree programs, vocational training, or specialized qualifications that enable athletes to transition into impactful roles in society. Social skills, educational inputs, structured pathways, and clearly defined roles in life after sport must be seen as a national priority.

A skill-based backup plan must be in place to ensure athletes are prepared for life after sport--contributing meaningfully to the ecosystem as mentors, educators, role models, and entrepreneurs. This includes access to education, jobs, skilling programs, and entrepreneurial opportunities as part of their transition.

For India's sporting ecosystem to be world-class, we must recognize that Olympic medals are not the only measure of success.

According to the International Olympic Committee, training one athlete to Olympic standards costs over $10,000 per year from a young age, and as the athlete progresses, this can run into crores of rupees per medal.

Thus, we cannot view sport purely through the lens of medal counts. We must embrace the broader benefits of sport--individual growth, preservation of indigenous games, unorganized sports, and community building.

The true value of sport goes far beyond medals. The day we begin to appreciate its lessons in time management, teamwork, decision-making, discipline, leadership, and physical and mental health, we will have done justice to making sport an integral and essential part of education and nation-building. (ANI/ Pullela Gopichand)

Disclaimer: Pullela Gopichand is a former badminton player and current national team coach. The views expressed in this article are his own.

