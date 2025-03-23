Simarjeet Singh is one of the rising speedsters in the Indian domestic circuit. The 27-year-old was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction for INR 1.50 crore. The right-arm speedster showed his class with the ball during the high-scoring encounter against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The 27-year-old took the crucial wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and stand-in captain Riyan Parag in his four-over spell. Sunrisers Hyderabad Records Second Highest Total in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat After Scoring 286/6 During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

The right-arm speedster can clock 140 kph consistently. Simarjeet Singh is known for his skiddy pace and can trouble batters with pace and sharp bounce. In this listicle, we will take a look at some of the interesting quick facts about the Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Simarjeet Singh.

Simarjeet Singh Quick Facts

Simarjeet Singh was born on January 17, 1998, in Delhi, India. The right-arm speedster made his senior debut for his state, Delhi, in List A cricket in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Simarjeet was then handed his first-class debut the same season in the Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad. Simarjeet Singh has been part of the Indian squad in the past. The right-arm speedster was picked by the selectors as a net bowler for the Men in Blue during the tour to Sri Lanka in 2021. Interestingly, he was then named on the main side for the final two T20Is of the tour after a member of the Indian team tested COVID-19 positive. Ishan Kishan Slams His Maiden Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad. Simarjeet was first picked in the Indian Premier League by the Mumbai Indians for the second half of the 2021 edition, which was played in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The speedster replaced the injured Arjun Tendulkar in the Mumbai squad. Sadly, he didn't make his debut. Simarjeet Singh made his debut in the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 season. He ended up with four wickets to his name in the IPL 2022.

