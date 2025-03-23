Portugal will be back in action in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal when they will take on Denmark in the second leg at their home in

Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal. Portugal lost the first match away from home when Rasmus Hojland scored the solitary goal of the game to push them in backfoot. Denmark was rather on the driving seat for most of the game and forced Portugal goalkeeper Diego Costa to make multiple saves. Roberto Martinez's team were dominated for much of the game, and his substitutions did little to turn the tide. His continued faith in Ronaldo, who looked terribly out of place. Rasmus Hojlund Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration After Scoring Goal In Denmark's Win Over Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo was highly critical of himself and his team's performance in the first leg in Copenhagen. He also acknowledged the pressure surrounding Portugal as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they will take on Denmark at home. He also denied any lack of attitude in the team and was confident they could unite and progress to the semi-finals. Ronaldo is coming from a good run of form for Al-Nassr although he looked lost amid his teammates in the first leg of the quarter-final. Fans eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo would play in the Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will get the entire information here.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't suffer any knock during the Portugal vs Denmark first leg of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal and glimpses of him training hard in the practice sessions are also visible. It indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and fine and will feature for Portugal in the starting XI against Denmark. 'Haven't Seen Anybody Better...' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Football's GOAT Debate Amid Comparison With Lionel Messi, Claims He Is the 'Most Complete Player'.

CR7 is not only expected to play in the game but also start and lead the side. Head coach Roberto Martínez is expected to field a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the lone striker, supported behind by Neto, Bruno Fernandes, and Leao.

