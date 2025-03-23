Turin, Italy, Mar 23 (AP) Thiago Motta is reportedly about to be fired as coach of slumping Juventus, with Igor Tudor lined up as a replacement for the rest of the season.

The Gazzetta dello Sport said that Tudor has agreed to take over the Bianconeri and was due in Turin later Sunday to sign a caretaker contract.

Juventus has not made any official comment suggesting a coaching change.

Juventus conceded seven goals and scored none in its last two Serie A matches — 4-0 and 3-0 losses to Atalanta and Fiorentina, respectively — leaving the record 36-time champion in fifth place and at risk of not qualifying for the Champions League.

Motta, who is in his first season at Juventus after guiding Bologna to a Champions League spot in the last campaign, has reportedly lost support of several key players in the changing room over recent weeks as Juventus was eliminated from the Champions League and Italian Cup.

Juventus was also eliminated by AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup semifinals in January.

Tudor played for Juventus for nearly a decade from 1998-2007 and has previously coached Udinese, Hellas Verona and Lazio in Italy.

Juventus' next match is against Genoa next Saturday.

Juventus will also play in the enlarged Club World Cup in the United States starting in June.

Motta has struggled all season to shed the defensive tactics instilled by his predecessor, Massimiliano Allegri, and Juventus has drawn 13 of its 29 Serie A matches.

Allegri was fired for his ugly outburst toward the referee and others in the Italian Cup final won by Juventus last season. (AP)

