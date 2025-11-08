Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: AC Milan are embroiled in a fascinating title race along with Napoli and Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A title race and face Parma in a crucial battle this evening. A victory for the Rossoneri could see them go top of the points table albeit temporarily. Milan have had a few draws in recent weeks which has halted their charge a bit but given the quality in the squad, the team looks destined for a decent campaign. Their opponents Parma have endured three defeats in the last five games and are 17th in the table, close to the drop zone. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post).

Emanuele Valeri, Matija Frigan, Gaetano Oristanio, Pontus Almqvist, Alessandro Circati, Nahuel Estevez, and Jacob Ondrejka are the players missing out for Parma. Christian Ordonez will not be part of the match day squad owing to suspension. Mateo Pellegrino and Patrick Cutrone will be the two strikers with Adrian Bernabe in the no 10 role. Mandela Keita will look to break up the opponent passing lines allowing Adrián Bernabé and Nahuel Estévez to venture forward.

Fikayo Tomori will be part of the backline for AC Milan after some time out on the sidelines due to knee injury. Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic will form the strike partnership with Luka Modric controlling the tempo of the contest in midfield. Youssouf Fofana and Samuele Ricci with their playmaking skills are tasked with setting up chances for the front players.

Parma vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Parma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Date Sunday, November 9 Time 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Ennio Tardini Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, streaming available in India

When is Parma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AC Milan will aim three points when they visit Parma in the Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, November 9. The Parma vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Ennio Tardini in Parma, and will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Benjamin Pavard Arrives at Marseille on Loan From Inter Milan With 16 Million Euro Non-Mandatory Buyout Clause.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Parma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Parma vs AC Milan live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Parma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Parma vs AC Milan Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Parma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Parma vs AC Milan live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Parma vs AC Milan highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. AC Milan are progressing well under Massimiliano Allegri and they will have enough quality about them in this game to secure a 0-2 win.

