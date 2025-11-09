Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan are embroiled in an interesting battle with AC Milan and Napoli in the title race and the Nerazzurri will be hoping to secure a win in their latest fixture, which is against Lazio at home, and continue its charge for the Scudetto. Inter have secured four wins in their last five games and are looking in decent form. Manager Cristian Chivu is looking much more settled than he did few weeks ago and his team is able to adapt to his game plans much better now. Opponents Lazio have not been beaten in the last five games but with just two wins in this period, they have not exactly dominated. Lionel Messi Named in Argentina Squad as Head Coach Lionel Scaloni Announces 24-Member Team for Friendly Match Against Angola.

Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, and Hakan Calhanoglu will all return for Inter Milan after being rested for the last game. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will form the strike partnership in the final third for the hosts. Petar Sucic and Nicolo Barella will combine with Hakan Calhanoglu in the final third. Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco will be the two wingbacks in their favoured 3-5-2 formation.

Matteo Guendouzi, Danilo Cataldi, and Toma Basic will form the midfield three for Lazio. Mattia Zaccagni and Gustav Isaksen will look to create chances out wide with Boulaye Dia leading the frontline for the visitors. Mario Gila and Oliver Provstgaard in defence have their task cut out as they come up against one of the best attacks in the league.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 Date Monday, November 10 Time 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, streaming available in India

When is Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

A big match will take place when Inter Milan will host Lazio when they visit Parma in the Serie A 2025-26 on Monday, November 10. The Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy, and will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Lazio live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Inter Milan vs Lazio live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Inter Milan vs Lazio highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. Inter Milan will dominate this game from the onset courtesy their attacking style of play and should secure a routine 2-0 win at the San Siro.

