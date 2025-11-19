Santos vs Mirassol Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Fighting just above the relegation zone, Santos FC are now scheduled to host an in-form Mirassol Futebol Clube in the ongoing Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025. The Neymar Jr.-starrer side is currently in 16th place in the points table. They have 36 points from 33 matches, just one more than Vitoria, who are in the relegation zone. Santos 0-1 Vitoria, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Matheus Scores First-Half Penalty as Visitors Beat Neymar-Less Hosts.

Mirassol Futebol Clube have been one of the best performers in the Brazilian Series A 2025 so far. The side has 59 points from 33 games, and is currently standing tall in fourth place. The upcoming Santos vs Mirassol Brazilian Serie A 2025 game is a bright opportunity for the hosts to get themselves at a better distance from the relegation-affected area. However, the job will be a tough one, against a side in much better form.

Santos vs Mirassol Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match Details

Match Santos vs Mirassol Date Wednesday, November 19 Time 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio Vila Belmiro (Urbano Caldeira), Santos, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details Unavailable (India), Onefootball (Live Streaming in UK), Fanatiz (Live Streaming in USA)

When is Santos vs Mirassol, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

16th-placed Santos will host fourth-ranked Mirassol in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Wednesday, November 19. The Santos vs Mirassol match is set to be played at the Estádio Vila Belmiro (Urbano Caldeira), Santos, Brazil, and it has a scheduled start time of 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Santos vs Mirassol, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Santos vs Mirassol match live telecast in India. For the Santos vs Mirassol match in the Brazilian Serie A 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Palmeiras 2-0 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Vitor Roque Scores Brace As Verdao Maintains Three Point Lead In Standings.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Santos vs Mirassol, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Like the Santos vs Mirassol Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option is also not available for fans in India. Fans in UK can watch the Santos vs Mirassol live streaming online on Onefootball app and website. Fans in USA though can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Mirassol are better ranked in the ongoing Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. They are in much better form than Santos and are hence expected to edge past the hosts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).