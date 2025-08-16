New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Tushar Raheja, a young left-handed wicketkeeper batter who is slowly building a reputation of being a bowler's nightmare in the T20 format, revealed that legendary former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is the player he has always idolised.

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Tushar has been dominating the spin duo of Varun Chakravarrthy and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The 24-year-old commanding a wide range of shots has earned the sobriquet 'Rocket Raheja' in the TNPL circuit

Apart from his proficiency against pace, Tushar has disrupted the rhythm of Varun and Ashwin during Tiruppur Tamizhans' run to their maiden title. His captain, Sai Kishore, was in awe of Tushar's approach to takedown spin that he came out publicly and declared that the young wicketkeeper was ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amis his steady rise, Tushar revealed that Dhoni continues to inspire him.

"I was always a fan of Dhoni. When Matthew Hayden used to play for CSK, I used to go to Chepauk to watch a lot of matches. So, I was fascinated by the way he took down fast bowlers. I was also fascinated by Yuvraj Singh, but I've always idolised Dhoni mainly," Raheja told ESPNcricinfo.

Tushar attended multiple trials leading upto the 18th season of the cash-rich IPL but was unable to catch the attention of selectors.

He made it to the auction after topping the TNPL run-scoring chart by garnering 488 runs in nine innings at 61 with an impressive strike rate of 185.55 including a 77-run knock in the final against Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons.

"I thought I did well at the Delhi trials, and then I was called again during the tournament as well. That was again a good experience, and that helped me evolve as well. I was amongst people who got picked in this year's IPL like Priyansh Arya. After the auction, I tried to compare myself to them in terms of seeing what they are doing right and what I'm not," he said.

"Seeing them at trials, going back and seeing their videos and seeing them in the IPL - that gave me a lot of learning. Being amongst Hemang Badani, Rahul Dravid, and other Indian cricketers gives you a lot of confidence, which I've tried to carry into this season," Tushar added. (ANI)

