WDL vs NDT Dream11 Prediction, 23rd T20 DPL 2025: Looking to move away from the middle-table tussle, West Delhi Lions will take on New Delhi Tigers in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. West Delhi Lions are sitting in fifth place, while New Delhi Tigers occupy the bottom spot in the DPL 2025 points table, with one extra win under their belt. The WDL vs NDT DPL 2025 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on August 15. DPL 2025: Parthiv Patel Confident in Outer Delhi Warriors’ Comeback Potential Despite Narrow Loss to Central Delhi Kings.

Having started the tournament with back-to-back wins, West Delhi Lions have been on a losing streak, having lost all their last three encounters. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers are on a four-match winless streak, having only won their DPL opener. Another loss of NDT will make their progress in the competition tougher. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the DPL 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. South Delhi Superstarz Beat New Delhi Tigers by Three Wickets in Delhi Premier League 2025; Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya Shine As SDS Register First Victory in DPL Second Season.

WDL vs NDT DPL 2025 23rd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Krish Yadav (WDL)

Batters: Nitish Rana (WDL), Himmat Singh (NDT), Rahul Chaudhary (NDT)

All-Rounders: Hrithik Shokeen (WDL), Mayank Gusain (WDL), Dhruv Kaushik (NDT), Ayush Doseja (WDL)

Bowlers: Deepak Punia (NDT), Prince Yadav (NDT), Shubham Dubey (WDL).

WDL vs NDT DPL 2025 23rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Hrithik Shokeen (c), Dhruv Kaushik (vc)

WDL vs NDT DPL 2025 23rd T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Krish Yadav (WDL), Nitish Rana (WDL), Himmat Singh (NDT), Rahul Chaudhary (NDT), Hrithik Shokeen (WDL), Mayank Gusain (WDL), Dhruv Kaushik (NDT), Ayush Doseja (WDL), Deepak Punia (NDT), Prince Yadav (NDT), Shubham Dubey (WDL).

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match WDL vs NDT DPL 2025?

