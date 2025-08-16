Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Australia national cricket team will be facing the South Africa national cricket team in the third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series, which will be a decider. The AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 will be held at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, with teams shifting their base from Darwin, which hosted the first two matches of the series. You can find the Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. The AUS vs SA T20I series is currently levelled at 1-1, with Australia winning the first encounter, while South Africa made a comeback, walking away with the second match. AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Australia vs South Africa Match in Cairns

So far, individual brilliance have been the highlight of the three-T20I Australia vs South Africa series, with Tim David shining in the first for the home side. While Dewald Brevis stole the limelight in the second for the Proteas. Australia have to put in new players in the XI, due to injury and workload concerns. South Africa, on the other hand, does not face such problems, but might rekindle their XI due to a change in conditions.

Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Date Saturday, August 16 Time 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports TV channels

When is Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 will be played on Saturday, August 16. The third and final AUS vs SA T20I 2025 will be played at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns and start at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Bob Simpson Dies: Former Australia National Cricket Team Captain and Coach Passes Away Aged 89.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20I series. Fans in India will find viewing options for AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. For the AUS vs SA 2025 T20I series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025?

Star Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with Australia edging past South Africa to win the series here.

