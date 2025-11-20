Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI): Indian golfer Diksha Dagar created history on Thursday by defending her gold medal at the 25th Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo, Japan. Diksha produced rounds of 68, 65, 72 at the par-72 Wakasu Golf Links in Tokyo to top the podium by a whopping 14-stroke margin in the women's individual strokeplay competition.

Diksha, who had won gold at the 2021 Deaflympics and a silver at the 2017 edition of the Games, posted a three-day total of 11-under 205. Margaux Rezo of France ended second with an overall total of three-over 219, followed by Canada's Erica Dawn Rivard at five-over 221, as per a press release from IGU.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test, Perth Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Australia vs England Cricket Match at Perth Stadium.

The 24-year-old is the only hearing-impaired player in the world to have represented the country at both the Deaflympics and the Olympic Games. She represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

Her compatriots Harsh Singh, with a three-day tally of 22-over 238, finished solo 12th and Vibhu Tyagi finished his campaign in tied 14th place with an overall score of 24-over 240.

Also Read | Minakshi Hooda Clinch Gold Medal After Win Over Fozilova Farzona in World Boxing Cup 2025 Finals.

"I am very happy to have won back-to-back gold medals at the Deaflympics. The competition is getting tougher every year. I had to compete against girls from 20 different countries. I stuck to my plan - attacking the flags on par-5s and focusing on my short game and approach shots," Diksha said.

"I would like to thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Golf Union for supporting me throughout this journey. I would also like to thank my sponsors and Ladies European Tour (LET) and Women's Golf Association of India for providing me the exposure to deal with stiff competition," said the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) athlete."

Congratulating Diksha on her fantastic feat, IGU president Brijinder Singh said, "On behalf of the Indian Golf Union, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Diksha Dagar for her historic gold at the 25th Summer Deaflympic Games in Japan. It is a proud moment for the entire nation, not just us. What Diksha has achieved is unprecedented; she is the only golfer on the planet to have played both the Olympics and Deaflympics. All the best to her for her future endeavours!"

IGU Honorary Secretary Shashank Sandu said, "Diksha is a product of the IGU system. At IGU, we strive to provide the best exposure and platforms to our talented youngsters to shine both nationally and internationally and will continue to do so in the future. Many congratulations to Diksha on her fabulous achievement. You will inspire more girls to take up golf as a career and bring laurels to the country." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)