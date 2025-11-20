Test cricket’s oldest rivalry is set to resume as two ace sides of the format, Australia and England will be locking horns in the Ashes 2025-26. This time, the Australia national cricket team will be hosting England for a five-match Test series. Of which, the AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025 is scheduled to be held at the iconic Perth Stadium. This much-awaited five-day red-ball cricket match is set to start on Friday, November 21. When is AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Australia vs England Match Preview.

The Aussies are being led by their legendary batter Steve Smith. The England national cricket team will have star all-rounder Ben Stokes to captain them. It goes without saying that both sides of the most iconic rivalry in this format of the game are equally equipped, and fans from around the world are waiting to watch nail-biting action. However, it goes without saying that some quality action will only be visible if the weather stays right in Perth. Read below to see live weather updates of the venue.

Perth Weather Updates Live Report for AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025

The AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth, starting on Friday, November 20, beginning at 7:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The weather in Perth during Day 1 of the match doesn't look very disappointing in the forecast. Chances of some drizzles during the start time are visible, but soon after, a clear sky can be hoped for, till time for stumps. The temperature is expected to be decent for cricket, spanning around 29 degrees Celsius. Ashes 2025–26: England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reflects on Ahead of 1st Test Against Australia, Says ‘We’ve Been Building Towards This Moment’.

Perth Stadium Pitch Report for AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025

The pitch at Perth Stadium often proves to be an ideal one for the pacers. Fast bowlers must be able to extract extra bounce with swing and seam movement. However, the extra advantage the surface offers tends to start diminishing as the match progresses. So, from day 2 or 3 of the Australia vs England 1st Test 2025, batting might look to get easier.

