Tokyo [Japan], September 3 (ANI): Indian athlete Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, expressed gratitude towards his coach for constantly motivating him to achieve his dreams.

Praveen (Sport Class T44) clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final. The Indian athlete registered 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he lept to the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

"I am extremely happy to win the medal. I performed my personal best. I would like to thank my coach, Dr. Satyapal Singh who has supported and motivated me," Praveen told ANI.

"In 2019 when I started the game, I was nowhere near to it, the coach motivated me. Whenever I stepped back, my coach pushed me to give my best. I also want to thank SAI, PCI and my family," he added.

Praveen cleared 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record. (ANI)

