The Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 is at its business end and there are a galore of events for India which will be happening today. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has about 30 events today out of which a few of them in between will be played if the athletes qualify for the next round. This long list of events includes badminton, shooting, swimming archery and a host of others. We bring to you the live streaming details of each of these events. Laso we shall be bringing the live updates of these high-profile events. India continued to have a disappointing outing at the Paralympics 2020. Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for September 3, 2021: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 10.

Talking about day 9, the Indian athletes could not win any medals as the likes of Aruna Tanwar from Taekwondo lost in the round of 16 and obviously could not make it to the next round. Also, Rahul Jakhar missed out on the medal as the shooter lost in the finals of the 25-meter pistol event. Arvind Malik also finished on number seven with the best throw of 13.48m in the Men's Shot Put F35 final event and this could not win any medal.

As of now, India has won 10 medals so far in the Paralympics and the athletes will be surely looking to change the tally by winning more competitions. As of now India is placed on number 36 of the medal tally.