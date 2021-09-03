With this bronze, Avani Lekhara has won two medals so far and she becomes the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single edition of the Paralympic Games.
Its 12th medal for India here at Tokyo Paralympics
Avani Lekhara won the bronze medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Bronze for Avani Lekhara in Shooting
Para-Archer Vivek Chikara defeated Sri Lanka's MG Sampath 6-2 to reach quarterfinals of Men's recurve archery event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
🇮🇳 #VivekChikara defeated 🇱🇰 M.G. Sampath (6-2) in 1/16 El.Rd.
Vivek Chikara defeated M.G. Sampath (6-2) in 1/16 El.Rd.
He will play his 1/8 El. Rd. Match against David Phillips at 3:00PM (IST) today.
Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat enter Mixed Doubles semifinals by defeating their opponents from Thailand.
MAJOR UPSET DONE BY INDIAN MIXED DOUBLES PAIR.
Palak Kohli & Pramod Bhagat Defeated world no.3 Siripong & Nipada (Thailand)
21-15, 21-19.
They are Now into Semifinals.
MAJOR UPSET DONE BY INDIAN MIXED DOUBLES PAIR.
Palak Kohli & Pramod Bhagat Defeated world no.3 Siripong & Nipada (Thailand)
21-15, 21-19.
They are Now into Semifinals.
Manoj Sarkar and Pramod Bhagat already Reached Semifinals in MS SL3.
Avani Lekhara, who has won a gold medal, has now made it to the final of the Women's R8 50m Rifle 3P SH1 shooting event.
Praveen Kumar not only won the silver but also created an Asian record of 2.07m.
It is a very good morning for Indian fans as Praveen Kumar has added to the medal tally with a silver in Men's High Jump T64 Event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020.
The Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 is at its business end and there are a galore of events for India which will be happening today. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has about 30 events today out of which a few of them in between will be played if the athletes qualify for the next round. This long list of events includes badminton, shooting, swimming archery and a host of others. We bring to you the live streaming details of each of these events. Laso we shall be bringing the live updates of these high-profile events. India continued to have a disappointing outing at the Paralympics 2020. Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for September 3, 2021: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 10.
Talking about day 9, the Indian athletes could not win any medals as the likes of Aruna Tanwar from Taekwondo lost in the round of 16 and obviously could not make it to the next round. Also, Rahul Jakhar missed out on the medal as the shooter lost in the finals of the 25-meter pistol event. Arvind Malik also finished on number seven with the best throw of 13.48m in the Men's Shot Put F35 final event and this could not win any medal.
As of now, India has won 10 medals so far in the Paralympics and the athletes will be surely looking to change the tally by winning more competitions. As of now India is placed on number 36 of the medal tally.