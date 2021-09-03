New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday congratulated Praveen Kumar for winning the silver medal in high jump at the Tokyo Paralympics, and said his impressive performance will inspire all budding athletes.

Competing in his debut Paralympics, Kumar (18) set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.

“Impressive performance by Praveen Kumar at #Paralympics. Your silver medal in men's high jump with a new Asian record has brought joy to every sport loving Indian. Your success will inspire all budding athletes. Heartiest congratulations. May you keep on achieving new milestones!,” Kovind tweeted.

