New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Top seed Vit Kopriva and Billy Harris continued their strong runs at the Delhi Open tennis tournament, sealing their berths in the men's singles quarterfinals with comfortable wins over their respective opponents here on Thursday.

World no. 127 Kopriva of Czech Republic remained flawless in the singles event, securing a 6-4 6-1 victory over compatriot Dalibor Svrcina to reach the last eight round.

Also Read | GG-W Likely Playing XI vs RCB-W in WPL 2025: Check Predicted Gujarat Giants 11 for Women’s Premier League Match Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodara.

Later in the day, he teamed up with Hynek Barton in the doubles event, producing another 6-4 6-1 win over Kris Van Wyk and Eric Vanshelboim to book a spot in the semifinals.

Second seed Harris celebrated his 13-place jump in the ATP rankings by defeating Australian James McCabe in straight sets, confirming his place in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Highest Successful ODI Run Chases: Here’s List of Times Green Shirts Have Went Past Big Opposition Totals While Chasing in One-Day Internationals.

In an intense singles battle on the Centre Court, sixth seed Mochizuki overcame a slow start to rally past Barton, sealing a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory. The 2019 Wimbledon boys' singles champion showed resilience, turning the match around after dropping the opening set with a strong service game.

Sweden's Elias Ymer, who entered the singles event as a special exempt, set up a quarterfinal clash against Harris after defeating Egor Agafanov in straight sets.

Meanwhile, men's doubles second seeds Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha of India and Courtney John Lock of Zimbabwe progressed to the semifinals with hard-fought win in a nail-biting contest against Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi.

Poonacha and Lock, the top remaining seeds in the doubles event, built on their opening round win by defeating Chennai Open 2025 winners Mochizuki and Uesugi 6-3 2-6 10-5.

Third seeds Jay Clarke and Johannes Ingildsen bounced back from a set down to oust Michael Geerts and Kimmer Coppejans 4-6 6-2 10-5.

Masamichi Imamura and Rio Noguchi ensured Japanese representation in the semifinals, dispatching Enzo Couacaud and Kelsey Stevenson in straight sets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)