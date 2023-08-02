Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Top-seeded Nitin Kumar Sinha of West Bengal lost the first set before bouncing back to advance to the last eight of the men's singles in the Indium AITA Tennis Championship here on Wednesday.

Sinha lost the opening set to Sarthan Suden of Delhi, who relied on powerful groundstrokes to win points. The No.1 seed hit back strongly and took the second set without losing a game and looked set to close out the match when his opponent conceded in the decider.

Second-seeded V M Ranjeet defeated Mahalingam Kandavel of Coimbatore 6-4, 6-1 while former Davis Cupper Vishnu Vardhan, the third-seed, scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rishi Reddy.

Results (pre-quarterfinals): Men's Singles: Nitin Kumar Sinha (WB) beat Sarthak Suden (Del) 4-6,6-0, 2-0 (retired); Aryan Prashant Shah (Guj) beat Jagmeet Singh (Haryana) 6-1, 6-1: Vishnu Vardhan (TS) beat Rishi Reddy (Kar) 6-3, 6-2; Udit Kamboj (X8) beat Dheeraj (TN) 3-6, 7-5, 6-0; Shivank Bhatnagar (Del) beat Dhruv Vikrambhai (Guj-X5) 6-3, 6-3; Tushar Madan (Del) beat Faisal Qamar (Raj) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Suraj R Prabodh (Kar) beat Madhwin Kamath (Guj) 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-1; VM Ranjeet (TN) beat Mahalingam Kandhavel (TN) 6-4, 6-1.

Women singles: Sachi Sharma beat Apurva Vemuri (TS) 6-2, 6-3; Sai Janvi T (Kar) beat Vidhi Nimesh Jani (Guj) 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1; Paavanii Paathak (TS) beat Prabha Arunkumar Lakshmi (TN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Abhaya Vemuri (TS) beat Shruti Gupta (WB) 6-2, 6-3; Yubrani Banerjee (WB) beat Janani Ramesh (TN) 6-1, 6-3; Kashish Bhatia (Del) beat Suhitha Maruri (Kar) 6-4, 6-0; Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) beat Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan (TN) 7-5, 6-2; Anjali Rathi (Har) beat Avishka Gupta (TS) 6-3, 6-3.

