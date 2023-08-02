Real Madrid are currently touring USA in their Pre-season tour and the players are conditioning themselves as well as settling their combinations ahead of a big upcoming season. Los Blancos won only the Copa del Rey last season and finished as runners-up in the LaLiga. The club has seen some big departures in Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and some incomings like Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu which has bolstered their squad for the upcoming challenges. Los Blancos lost their previous game against arch-rivals Barcelona. Despite playing well in phases, they failed to score the much-needed goals and will look to address the issue as they take on Juventus in their final club friendly match ahead of the LaLiga 2023 season. 'Wanted to See How Youngsters Fare in Demanding Game' Real Madrid Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Reacts After Pre-Season El Clasico Defeat to Barcelona.

Juventus faced a big blow when they were docked 10 points as penalty and slipped to seventh position, missing out on even a UEFA Conference League spot due to violating Financial Fair Play regulations and was also fined. Due to lack of European football, they were under questions about holding on to some of the big names in the squad. Juventus started their pre-season campaign with a draw against AC Milan. Their first match against Barcelona was cancelled. They face tougher test against the Los Blancos now in their next Club Friendly match.

Dusan Vlahovic is uncertain to feature in this match as he did not take part against AC Milan. Moise Kean was fit to get some game time in that match and could accompany Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik in the attack. While Carlo Ancelotti would look to rotate his midfield options alongside Jude Bellingham and give some game time to Brahim Diaz and Joselu ahead of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

When is Juventus vs Real Madrid Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus will take on Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in USA on Thursday, August 3. The game will begin at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, USA. Italy, Turkey Will Bid to Co-Host Euro 2032.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Good news for the fans as they would be able to watch live telecast of this match. The broadcast partner of Juventus vs Real Madrid match is Sony Sports Network in India and thus the match will be telecasted live on TV in the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Real Madrid Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Juventus vs Real Madrid clash, the live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV app and website. The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app and website too. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights.

