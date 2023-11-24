Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Top swimmers from across the country such as Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will be seen in action when this year's Nettakallappa All India Swimming Championship begins at the NAC here on Saturday.

The swimming event will be held across the weekend, and the total prize money is pegged at Rs. 10 lakh.

Apart from Nataraj and Sajan, other frontline swimmers in the country like Siva Sridhar, Ridhima Veerendra Kumar, AS Anand, Nina Venkatesh, Likith SP and Harshita Jayaram will vie for top honours in their respective categories.

“This is the first Pan-India swimming event wherein the short course – 50m – events are being organized in ‘SKINS' format.

“The competition also comprises long course – 100m, 200m and 400m – events to provide diversity and options for swimmers,” said Dr Varun Nijhawan, Centre Head, NAC.

