Paris, Oct 25 (PTI) Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of French Open Super 750 tournament after losing in straight games in their opening women's doubles match here on Tuesday.

Treesa and Gayatri put up a gallant fight before losing 21-23 20-22 to sixth seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

Also Read | Bidyarani Devi, Harshada Garud, Akanksha Vyavahare And Soumya Dalvi Set to Compete in Women’s National Ranking Weightlifting Phase 2.

In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also couldn't cross the first round, losing 13-21 16-21 to Japan's Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

World number 8 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had claimed a maiden gold in Commonwealth Games, will take on France's Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov later in the day.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Anushka Sharma’s Classy Ethnic Avatar Leaves Husband Virat Kohli Mesmerised With Her Festive Look.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)