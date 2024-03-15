Cape Town, Mar 15 (PTI) Tvesa Malik logged another fine result with a top-10 finish at the Standard Bank Ladies Open as she finished T-9 in the 54-hole event here on Friday.

Tvesa, the winner of a title on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, shot rounds of 73, 71 and 76.

South African Gabrielle Venter shot 4-under 70 on the final day to win the title at 9-under, pushing overnight leader Kylie Henry (74) and France's Emie Peronnin (70) to tied-second spot.

Tvesa, who had under-par rounds on the first two days and was lying tied fourth, had just one birdie against three bogeys in her 2-over 76 at the Par-74 Royal Cape Golf Course.

Tvesa was tied for ninth alongside Kiera Floyd of South Africa and Germany's Carolin Kaufmann.

Tvesa, a multiple winner and an Order of Merit topper on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, parred the first six holes and then dropped two shots on the seventh and ninth. A birdie on the 11th was some compensation but she gave that away on the 17th.

Verena Gimmy of Germany and Spain's Harang Lee were tied for fourth, while Florentyna Parker was fifth. Arian Klotz and Vanessa Knecht were tied for seventh place.

After four events this season on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, Tvesa is fifth on the Order of Merit, which is currently being topped by Kylie Henry. Chasing the leader is Gabielle Venter.

The Tour will now take a break and resume with the ABSA Ladies Invitational in the first week of April. Tvesa will be joined by Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and Asmitha Sathish.

