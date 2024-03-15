After achieving a solid 2-0 victory in the three-match ODI series against Ireland, Afghanistan would be facing the same opponent in the first of the three-match T20I series. The Afghani team will want to continue their winning momentum in the T20Is as well and gain yet another series win and boost their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ireland on the other hand, weren't able to maintain the winning momentum they gained after winning the Only Test match. The Irish team was exposed in every department by Afghanistan during the ODI series and they would hope to end the tour by winning the T20I series. KKR Jersey for IPL 2024 Leaked? Pictures of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Players in Potential New Kit Go Viral Ahead of Upcoming Season

When is Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The first T20I match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match starts from 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 15, 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I 2024 Match?

Cricket fans in India won't be able to watch the live telecast of the first AFG vs SL T20I match as no television channel will telecast the match in India.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I 2024 Match?

Cricket fans in India can stream the AFG vs IRE 1st T20I match on the Fancode app. However, this will be only for the premium viewers who will have to take a FanCode tour pass of INR 89.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).